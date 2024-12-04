More lake-effect snow blankets US Great Lakes region

Los Angeles, Dec 4 More lake-effect snow continues to slam the Great Lakes areas in the United States with snow squalls, strong winds and winter storms.

The significant lake-effect snow event, which began late last week, has produced snowfall totals in excess of 3 to 5 feet across portions of Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New York, according to the updates of the US National Weather Service (NWS).

Lake-effect snow continues downwind of the Great Lakes, winding down Tuesday into the night, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting NWS.

The weather agency has issued lake-effect snow warnings for portions of northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York, as well as winter storm warnings for portions of Michigan, far northern Indiana, and western New York.

Lake-effect snow occurs when cold air, often originating from Canada, moves across the open waters of the Great Lakes. As the cold air passes over the unfrozen and relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes, warmth and moisture are transferred into the lowest portion of the atmosphere.

As global temperatures continue to rise and further warm the Great Lakes, areas in lake-effect zones will continue to see increasing lake-effect snowfall as a warmer atmosphere will be able to hold increasing amounts of moisture, according to a study by the University of Michigan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor