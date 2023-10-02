“More powerful” Nawaz Sharif returning to Pakistan, says Maryam

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 2 : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz reiterated that party supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country on October 21, after becoming “more powerful”, Geo News reported on Sunday.

She made the remarks while addressing a public gathering organised by the PML-N Youth Volunteers in Lahore on Sunday.

Addressing the political gathering, Maryam insisted that the PML-N supremo, is coming back to steer the country out of all kinds of crises. “He will start a new era of progress, peace and employment for the youth and rid [the nation] of inflation.”

Nawaz will restore the country’s fragile economy and eliminate the menace of terrorism, she also said. “People will prove on October 21 that only Nawaz Sharif is the leader,” Geo News reported.

Last month, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had revealed the date of homecoming for his elder brother and three-time former prime minister, stating, "Nawaz Sharif will reach Pakistan on October 21."

However, speculations started doing rounds on social media and mainstream media about Nawaz’s return after the Supreme Court ordered to restore corruption cases against political bigwigs on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's petition challenging the amendments made to the country's accountability laws, according to Geo News.

Ex-PM Nawaz, former president Asif Ali Zardari and former premier Yousuf Raza Gillani are likely to face inquiries after the apex court in a 2-1 verdict struck down some of the amendments made to the accountability laws.

Later, the PML-N president clarified that there was no change in the party’s supremo’s homecoming plan. The former ruling party, after in-depth discussions, declared that Nawaz is ready to face “all kinds of circumstances” upon return as per the schedule.

Nawaz has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons. He was disqualified for life in 2017 by the Supreme Court for not declaring a receivable salary, Geo News reported.

The PML-N through its legal team would approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) for Nawaz’s bail before he lands in Pakistan. The decision was taken to avoid Nawaz’s arrest at Lahore airport because he was declared a proclaimed offender.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that general elections in the country would take place by the last week of January 2024, Geo News reported.

