More than 50% posts of instructors in ITIs lying vacant

New Delhi, July 23 Out of the total sanctioned posts of 2,06,254 instructors across industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the country, only 98,090 or 52 per cent have been filled while 1,08,164 are lying vacant.As per the ministry of skill development figures, as on July 12, 52 per cent posts of instructors are lying vacant, despite the ministry saying that there are enough qualified instructors available.

Such a large number of instructors' posts lying vacant adversely impacts the government's mission of producing skilled youths every year.

ITIs impart industrial training to millions of youth across the country, to meet the requirements of skilled manpower.

The Directorate General of Training (DGT) under the skill development ministry ensures availability of instructors at all ITIs for providing high-quality training to students.

In January 2023, the DGT had issued instructions to all state directorates, to ensure that all government and private ITIs immediately appoint adequate numbers of instructors.

Sources said that despite regular follow-ups, more than 50 per cent of posts are lying vacant.

All details regarding appointments and vacancies of instructors in ITIs (both private and government) are updated on the NCVT MIS portal of the ministry.

The DGT monitors the instructor data of each ITI through this NCVT-MIS portal.

The ministry now plans to expedite the process of filling up the vacancies to ensure that the process is completed in a time- bound manner, ministry sources said.

To ensure that the process of training doesn't get affected due to lack of instructors, the state directorates have been asked to appoint trade-specific guest faculties to fill vacancies until regular trainers are appointed.

