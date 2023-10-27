More than 5,000 Afghan migrants have returned from Pakistan, Iran: Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 27 : The Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation of Afghanistan has said that more than 5,000 Afghan migrants have returned to their country from Pakistan and Iran, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

The Taliban-led ministry on Thursday announced that approximately 5,179 immigrants from Pakistan and Iran came back to Afghanistan.

According to the Taliban-appointed border official in Islam Qala Herat, among these migrants, 3591 people, including families have arrived in China, forcibly and voluntarily.

In addition, the Taliban-led ministry said that approximately 1,585 Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan forcibly through the Spin Boldak border from Pakistan on Wednesday. Some migrants identified as vulnerable who require assistance were referred to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for aid.

Many Afghan migrants in Pakistan and Iran have been detained due to the lack of legal residency documents and are often repatriated to Afghanistan. Pakistan and Iran continue to deport Afghan migrants despite repeated calls from the United Nations and some Western nations to stop deporting Afghan migrants, according to a Khaama Press report.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, stated that the government had no plans to extend the migrant expulsion deadline, saying, "We talked about expelling illegal residents, but the message was conveyed as if we were only expelling Afghans, Khaama Press reported. The government's message was not just for Afghans; it was for all illegal migrants."

Despite facing pressure from various nations to reconsider its decision regarding the deportation of illegal immigrants living in the country, Pakistan remains resolute and is unwilling to change its stance, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan has made the decision to expel an estimated 1.7 million foreign nationals, primarily Afghans who had been residing there illegally. They have till October 31 to depart or risk being deported.

"We are sticking to our decision. There will not be any flexibility. All foreigners living in the country illegally will have to adhere to the October 31 deadline," a senior government official told The Express Tribune, requesting anonymity.

Certain nations requested a review of the decision after Pakistan's action, The Express Tribune reported citing officials. The government briefed foreign diplomatic missions in-depth about the proposal in an effort to address their concerns.

Concerned that Pakistan's policies would result in the expulsion of thousands of Afghans who had been living in Pakistan and working for the US and its allies, the US and some European nations expressed concern about the situation. Numerous Afghans, numbering in the thousands, have been awaiting visas to enter the United States or Europe.

