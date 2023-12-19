Moroccan Navy rescues 23 migrants off Atlantic coast
By IANS | Published: December 19, 2023 05:04 AM2023-12-19T05:04:18+5:302023-12-19T05:05:05+5:30
Rabat, Dec 19 The Moroccan Navy rescued 23 migrants from a boat off the Atlantic coast near the port of Tan-Tan, the media reported, citing a statement from the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces.
The navy unit in charge of coastal surveillance intercepted the boat heading to the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa, the statement said on Monday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
The migrants, who were from sub-Saharan Africa, were handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie for processing after receiving medical care, it added.
