Morocco welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

Rabat, Jan 18 The Morocco government applauds the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the Morocco Foreign Ministry said on Friday, expressing hope that the deal can be fully respected.

"The Kingdom of Morocco welcomes the progress made towards halting the hostilities and attacks that have been unleashed on civilians since October 7, 2023," said the ministry in a statement.

The Morocco government called on all Palestinian and Israeli parties to give peace a chance and to demonstrate a sincere and constructive commitment, Xinhua news agency reported.

Over a year after the Gaza war broke out and went on to cause chaos and devastation while rattling the Middle East, a landmark agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas, with both sides reportedly agreeing to cease hostilities and exchange Israeli hostages for prisoners from Palestine.

US President Joe Biden confirmed the crucial development earlier on Wednesday at a briefing, saying "it is a very good afternoon now". He said: "Soon, the hostages will return home to their families."

The peace deal involves a full and complete ceasefire along with the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of all the hostages held by Hamas, the BBC reported.

Earlier in the day, The Israeli government on Saturday approved a ceasefire agreement aimed at the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, following a lengthy cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister's Office said.

“The Government has approved the framework for the return of the hostages. The framework for the hostages’ release will come into effect on Sunday,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

At the meeting, 24 ministers voted in favor and eight against. The agreement is expected to take effect on Sunday, it said in a statement.

