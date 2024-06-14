Mortal remains of Kuwait fire tragedy victims arrive in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 14 : The Indian Air Force's C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, carrying the mortal remains of the deceased in the Kuwait fire tragedy, arrived at Palam Technical Airport on Friday.

BJP MPs Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj and other leaders are present at the airport to receive the mortal remains.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasised that usually it takes 10-15 days, but at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and EAM Jaishankar's request, we have been able to bring the mortal remains of those Indian nationals who lost their lives in the deadly fire incident.

"Usually it takes 10-15 days, but at the request of PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar, we have been able to bring the mortal remains of those 45 Indian nationals," he said.

"It is a very sad incident," Singh said, adding that PM Modi got worried after hearing the news and urgently called a meeting and sent us to Kuwait.

"Our external Affairs Minister spoke to the Foreign Minister of Kuwait, we met the Foreign Minister and Health Minister there, and they cooperated with us a lot. We met the injured in the hospital and the doctors. The doctors assured us that the injured people will be recovered soon," he added.

The MoS said that most of the injured people, who are getting treated in the hospitals of Kuwait will be discharged in a day or two, adding that one person is serious.

"Most of the people will be discharged in 1-2 days, one person is serious and is admitted to ICU...," he said.

The minister stated that the smoke from the fire billowed in people's lungs, which caused them injuries, but they are getting treated over there.

"Some people have fractures in their hands and legs, and they are being treated," he said.

Singh said that the embassy is monitoring the situation, adding that they are in touch with the injured people.

"Our embassy is constantly in touch with the injured and they are monitoring the situation...The Kuwaiti government has been cooperative, due to which we have been able to bring the bodies of the deceased here so quickly," he said.

Earlier in the day, the MoS said that when the Indian team of officials reached Kuwait, PM Modi had already spoken to the authorities, the foreign minister there and the Emir of Kuwait.

At least 45 Indians were killed in the fire incident, and 31 bodies of victims from Kerala (23), Tamil Nadu (7), and Karnataka (1) were brought via a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force to Kerala's Kochi on Friday.

The detailed breakdown of the victims reveals the extent of the devastation: Seven from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal, in addition to the 23 from Kerala.

The incident has sent shockwaves through communities both in Kuwait and India.

Minister of State for External Affairs of India, Kirti Vardhan Singh on June 13, visited hospitals in Kuwait, where he interacted with Indian nationals undergoing treatment following the tragic fire incident in Mangaf.

He was on board the plane, which carried the mortal remains of the victims back to India.

