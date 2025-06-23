MoS Defence Sanjay Seth led delegation to embark on official visit to Kenya, Madagascar today

New Delhi, June 23 An Indian delegation led by Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, will embark on an official visit to Kenya and Madagascar, starting from Monday.

The visit underscores India’s commitment to strengthening strategic and defence ties with key African partners in the Indian Ocean region.

In the first leg of the visit, Sanjay Seth will travel to Kenya, where he will participate in the joint unveiling of a Commemorative Pillar in Taita-Taveta County on Monday.

The war memorial honours the fallen soldiers of both India and Kenya, symbolising shared sacrifices and historical ties between the two nations. This event will be a significant milestone in reaffirming the deep-rooted defence cooperation and people-to-people connections.

Following his engagements in Kenya, the Minister will proceed to Madagascar for the second leg of the tour.

On June 26, he is scheduled to attend the celebrations marking the 65th Anniversary of Madagascar’s Independence and the founding of the Malagasy Armed Forces in the capital city of Antananarivo.

His presence at the national event highlights the growing defence and diplomatic relations between India and Madagascar.

The Ministry of Defence, in an official press release, noted:

"India and Kenya are maritime neighbours. The contemporary ties between the two countries are marked by high-level exchanges, robust trade and investment, medical value travel from Kenya, as well as extensive people-to-people contacts. The two nations share a common legacy of struggle against colonialism. Many Indians participated and supported the freedom struggle of Kenya."

The visit follows formal invitations extended by Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Defence and the Minister of Armed Forces of Madagascar.

It is expected to bolster India’s outreach to Africa in line with its maritime security and Indo-Pacific strategic vision, while also deepening bilateral defence cooperation with both nations.

