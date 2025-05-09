MoS Defence Sanjay Seth meets President Putin, thanks Russia for support in fight against terror

Moscow, May 9 Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, representing India at Russia's 80th Victory Day celebrations marking the end of World War 2 in Moscow, also met Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit.

Seth expressed India's gratitude for Russia’s continued support in the global fight against terrorism.

Taking to social media, the Indian minister shared photos of his interaction with President Putin and other moments from the Victory Day event.

“I am honoured to meet President Vladimir Putin during my visit to Russia. Represented India at the banquet organized on the occasion of the 80th Victory Day anniversary. Expressed gratitude for Russia's support in India's fight against terrorism led by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji", he said on his X handle.

Seth, who is the BJP MP from Ranchi, arrived in Moscow on Thursday. He was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar and Major General Oleg Moiseyev of the Russian Defence Ministry.

During the visit, he held a bilateral meeting with Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin.

According to information shared by the minister, the discussions focused on strengthening bilateral military and military-technical cooperation.

"We had a productive discussion on further enhancing defence ties through existing institutional frameworks. India and Russia agreed to continue regular consultations and expand cooperation in view of the evolving global security landscape," Seth said.

Earlier in the day, the minister also paid homage to the fallen soldiers of World War II at a memorial ceremony in Moscow.

Originally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was expected to lead the Indian delegation at the Victory Day celebrations. However, sources suggest that his visit was cancelled in light of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after India launched Operation Sindoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor