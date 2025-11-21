MoS Jitin Prasada meets Afghan Trade Minister Azizi, discusses strengthening bilateral trade, economic cooperation

New Delhi [India], November 21 : Afghanistan Trade and Commerce Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi on Thursday met with Union Minister of State for Commerce, Jitin Prasada, in the national capital.

"Meeting with H.E. Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce, today. Discussions reflected a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation," Jitin Prasada wrote on 'X'.

Earlier, Azizi met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital as part of the Taliban leader's five-day official visit to the country.

During the meeting, both leaders held discussions on strengthening bilateral trade, connectivity, and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The EAM in a post on X, stated that the two ministers explored ways to enhance economic cooperation and facilitate development initiatives, as well as reiterating India's continued support for the welfare and development of the Afghan people.

"Pleased to meet Industry and Commerce Minister of Afghanistan, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi in New Delhi this evening. Discussed ways to strengthen our trade, connectivity and people to people ties. Reiterated India's support for the development and welfare of the people of Afghanistan," the post read.

The Afghan Minister arrived in India on Wednesday for his official visit.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) extended a warm welcome to the visiting dignitary, whose visit is aimed at bolstering bilateral trade and investment ties between the two nations.

This marks one of the highest-level visits from the Taliban government to India since their takeover of Kabul in August 2021.

Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, earlier concluded a six-day visit to India in October 2025, marking the highest-level engagement between New Delhi and the Taliban regime since the 2021 takeover.

On Wednesday, Azizi led a high-level delegation to the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, seeking to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations.

During the visit, Minister Azizi met with Neeraj Kharwal, Managing Director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), to discuss opportunities for Afghanistan to participate in future exhibitions.

The Minister toured various stalls, including Afghan showcases promoting local products, and interacted with traders to explore market access and expansion prospects.

The trade minister's visit comes amid escalating tensions between the regime and Pakistan due to recent border clashes, which led to border closures disrupting exports.

This has prompted Afghanistan to diversify its trade with India, Iran, and Central Asia.

Afghanistan has increased trade with Iran and Central Asian countries as part of efforts to reduce its reliance on Pakistan, according to Tolo News.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Industry and Commerce stated that the country is using the Chabahar Port in Iran to bypass frequent disruptions at Pakistan's borders and ease political pressures from Islamabad, shifting transit agreements to alternative routes.

