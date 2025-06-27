MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh begins Zimbabwe visit

Harare, June 27 Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Friday held a meeting with Amon Murwira, Foreign Minister of Zimbabwe, acknowledging that it is a favourable time to explore new avenues of cooperation between both nations as they enhance and deepen the age-old people-to-people linkages.

"Met Amon Murwira, Foreign Minister and agreed that it is an opportune time to add new areas of collaboration to further strengthen and deepen our centuries-old people-to-people contacts," the Minister posted on X.

Singh also paid floral tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Harare Hindu Society campus. Interacting with the Indian community in Zimbabwe, he highlighted that the diaspora is a pillar of strength for India-Zimbabwe bilateral relations.

He stated that Zimbabwe is home to more than 10 thousand Indian diaspora who have settled in the country since the 19th century.

"Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh visited Harare Hindu society, Zimbabwe and paid floral tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi and interacted with the Indian community," the Indian Embassy in Harare posted on X.

The Minister also planted a seedling of Laxmi Taru at the premises of Om Temple in Zimbabwe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' in the presence of Indian community members.

Singh arrived in Zimbabwe late Thursday evening after concluding his official visit to Mozambique.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during his visit to Zimbabwe, Singh will call on the top leadership of the country and is expected to meet several ministers and other functionaries of the government of Zimbabwe to further strengthen India's strong bilateral relations.

According to the MEA, he will also travel to KAZA (Kavango Zambezi) Transfrontier Conservation Area (TFCA) and Victoria Falls to engage on matters related to Conservation, Wildlife Protection Management and Climate Change.

