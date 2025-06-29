MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh highlights Indian diaspora's contribution to Zimbabwe's economy

Harare [Zimbabwe], June 29 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh held talks with the Indian diaspora in Zimbabwe where he recognised their contribution to the country's economy.

Singh on Saturday also congratulated them for preserving Indian culture there.

In a post on X, he said, "Contribution of Indian community in Zimbabwe's society and economy is well recognised. I congratulated them for preserving values of Indian cultural ethos and also for being peaceful, prosperous and integral part of Zimbabwean social life."

Contribution of Indian community in Zimbabwe’s society and economy is well recognised. I congratulated them for preserving values of Indian cultural ethos and also for being peaceful, prosperous and integral part of Zimbabwean social life.@PMOIndia @MEAIndia @IndiainZimbabwe… pic.twitter.com/gOfvDYTA7e— Kirti Vardhan Singh (@KVSinghMPGonda) June 28, 2025

The Indian embassy in Zimbabwe stated in a post on X, "Hon. MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh interacted with Indian community in Zimbabwe at a community reception organized by the Indian Embassy in Harare. He appreciated them for preserving Indian cultural ethos while integrating into Zimbabwean society."

Hon. MoS @KVSinghMPGonda interacted with Indian community in Zimbabwe at a community reception organized by the Indian Embassy in Harare. He appreciated them for preserving Indian cultural ethos while integrating into Zimbabwean society. @MEAIndia @PMOIndia @bramhaifs https://t.co/WEHkojTrZF— IndiainZimbabwe (@IndiainZimbabwe) June 28, 2025

Earlier in the day, he met Evelyn Ndlovu, Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife of Zimbabwe in Harare.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet HE Ms. Evelyn Ndlovu, Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife of Zimbabwe in Harare. We agreed to collaborate to conserve wildlife and the environment through the exchange of best practices, and also work together to mitigate the challenges of climate change."

Pleased to meet HE Ms. Evelyn Ndlovu, Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife of Zimbabwe in Harare. We agreed to collaborate to conserve wildlife and the environment through the exchange of best practices, and also work together to mitigate the challenges of climate… pic.twitter.com/kLrOeX4lAS— Kirti Vardhan Singh (@KVSinghMPGonda) June 27, 2025

The Indian Embassy in Zimbabwe said, "Hon. MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh met with Hon. Ms. Evelyn Ndlovu, Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife of Zimbabwe in Harare. They discussed to work on conserving wildlife and the environment through the exchange of best practices."

Hon. MoS @KVSinghMPGonda met with Hon. Ms. Evelyn Ndlovu, Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife of Zimbabwe in Harare. They discussed to work on conserving wildlife and the environment through the exchange of best practices. @MEAIndia @PMOIndia @MoFA_ZW https://t.co/XwSztznuTQ— IndiainZimbabwe (@IndiainZimbabwe) June 27, 2025

Singh paid courtesy call on Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, where they discussed ways to deepen bilateral relations.

In a post on X, Zimbabwe's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said, "This afternoon, H.E. President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa met with India's visiting Minister of State for External Affairs, Hon. Kirti Vardhan Singh, at State House, where they discussed ways to deepen bilateral relations. Zimbabwe and India are intensifying their bilateral cooperation, focusing on expanding trade, improving healthcare support, and promoting industrial development and investment."

🇿🇼🇮🇳 This afternoon, H.E. President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa met with India's visiting Minister of State for External Affairs, Hon. Kirti Vardhan Singh, at State House, where they discussed ways to deepen bilateral relations. Zimbabwe and India are intensifying their bilateral… pic.twitter.com/4xoFUTWHrF — Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Int Trade (@MoFA_ZW) June 27, 2025

Hon. MoS @KVSinghMPGonda paid courtesy call on H.E. Dr @edmnangagwa and discussed India-Zimbabwe bilateral relations. He agreed that our historical relations are steadfast. We need to further strengthen and deepen our bilateral relations.@MEAIndia @PMOIndia @MoFA_ZW https://t.co/qLSB7rw1Eq— IndiainZimbabwe (@IndiainZimbabwe) June 27, 2025

Paid courtesy call on H.E. Dr @edmnangagwa and discussed India-Zimbabwe bilateral relations. He agreed that our historical relations are steadfast. We need to further strengthen and deepen our bilateral relations.@MEAIndia @PMOIndia @IndiainZimbabwe @MoFA_ZW pic.twitter.com/NHwWR0374R— Kirti Vardhan Singh (@KVSinghMPGonda) June 27, 2025

MoS' visit to Zimbabwe is expected to further strengthen India's strong bilateral relations with the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor