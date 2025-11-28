MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh highlights 'robust and vibrant' India-Luxembourg partnership

New Delhi, Nov 28 Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh represented the Indian government at the reception hosted by Luxembourg Embassy in New Delhi in honour of the accession of Grand Duke Guillaume to the throne.

He conveyed the greetings to the government and people of Luxembourg on the occasion and highlighted the "robust and vibrant partnership" between two nations.

Sharing glimpses from the event on X, Kirti Vardhan Singh stated, "On behalf of the Government and the people of India, I extend our warmest greetings and sincere felicitations to His Royal Highness, the government and the people of Luxembourg."

"Represented the Government of India as the Chief Guest at the reception in honour of the accession of HRH Grand Duke Guillaume to the throne by Luxembourg Embassy in New Delhi," he added.

Grand Duke Guillaume is the eldest son of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg. Prince Guillaume officially became Hereditary Grand Duke on October 7 2000, upon his father’s accession to the throne. On October 3, he took the oath of office after his father's abdication and thereby became the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, according to the official statement.

In March this year, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue. The two leaders discussed United Nations reform, Ukraine and the partnership between India and the European Union (EU).

"A pleasure interacting with DPM & FM Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg. Spoke about UN reform, Ukraine and the India - EU partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

India and Luxembourg share warm and friendly relations characterized by a high degree of mutual understanding and cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The diplomatic relations between India and Luxembourg were established in 1948. Luxembourg opened its Embassy in New Delhi in 2002 and also has Honorary Consuls in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor