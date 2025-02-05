MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh highlights scope of cooperation in higher studies between India, Saudi Arabia

New Delhi [India], February 5 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh said he was 'pleased' to deliver the keynote address at the first India-Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference held on Wednesday in Delhi.

Singh said he highlighted the strong cooperation between India and the Arab countries.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to deliver the keynote address at the 1st India-Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference held today in New Delhi. Highlighted the strong cooperation between India and the Arab countries and how this two-day conference will further strengthen the existing cooperation in the field of higher education."

The first India Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference organized by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the League of Arab States, University Grants Commission and Association of Arab Universities, took place in Delhi on Wednesday, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal said in a post on X that Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh inaugurated the event where ideas were exchanged in the field of higher education.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Further strengthening cooperation between India & the Arab world. 1st India Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference organized by Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with League of Arab States, University Grants Commission & Association of Arab Universities, took place in New Delhi today. MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh inaugurated the event. Delegates from Arab countries, along with representatives from Indian universities participated in the conference, which provides a platform for further exchange of ideas in the field of higher education."

