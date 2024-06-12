MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh leaving for Kuwait to oversee assistance after tragic fire incident

New Delhi, June 12 Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, is leaving for Kuwait after several Indian workers were feared dead in a tragic building fire in the Mangaf area of Kuwait City on Wednesday.

"As directed by PM Narendra Modi, MoS for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is urgently travelling to Kuwait to oversee assistance to those injured in the fire tragedy and to coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of those who died in this unfortunate incident," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Prime Minister Modi has also condoled the death of several people in the shocking fire incident that took place on Wednesday.

"The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who lost their near and dear ones," PM Modi posted on X.

"I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected," he added.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed deep shock over the incident, which he said has resulted in several deaths.

"Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait City. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalised. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

"Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard," he added.

Meanwhile, Adarsh Swaika, Ambassador of India to Kuwait, has already visited the hospitals in Kuwait City where several injured Indian workers have been admitted.

"Ambassador Adarsh Swaika visited the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, where 11 workers injured in today's fire have been admitted. Ten of them are expected to be released today and one in hospital is reportedly stable. He met with patients still in hospital & assured them of the Embassy's full support," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait posted on X.

Swaika also visited the fire incident site in Mangaf to ascertain the situation, assuring that the Indian Embassy is in constant touch with the relevant Kuwaiti law enforcement, fire service, and health authorities for necessary action and emergency medical care.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is operating an emergency helpline number (+965-65505246) in connection with the tragedy.

Kuwait's Ministry of Health also released a statement on Wednesday afternoon that said, "The Ministry of Health has so far dealt with 43 cases through the accident departments in a number of hospitals, in a building fire incident in Mangaf, of which 4 cases arrived dead."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor