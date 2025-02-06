MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh, SCO Secy General Nurlan Yermekbayev discuss strengthening cooperation within SCO framework

New Delhi [India], February 6 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh held a meeting with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev on Thursday and discussed strengthening cooperation within the SCO framework across key areas.

In a post on X, Kirti Vardhan Singh stated, "Pleased to meet newly appointed SCO Secretary General, H.E. Mr. Nurlan Yermekbayev on his first official visit to India. Had a productive discussion on strengthening cooperation within the SCO framework across key areas."

Nurlan Yermekbayev is on his first official visit to India since assuming office. Earlier on Tuesday, SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev held a meeting with Jaishankar and discussed India's work in SCO and building of Secure SCO.

"Delighted to meet SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev in Delhi this evening. Congratulated him on assuming this new responsibility. Discussed India's work in SCO and building of SECURE SCO," Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier, Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Tanmay Lal, met SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev and discussed different avenues of cooperation.

In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Secy(West) Tanmaya Lal met the newly appointed SCO Secretary-General Mr. Nurlan Yermekbayev on his first official visit to India. Discussions focused on various avenues of cooperation in SCO."

Nurlan Yermekbayev, arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, on his first official visit to India. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended a warm welcome to him.

"Warm welcome to Mr. Nurlan Yermekbayev, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), on his first official visit to India. This visit underscores our commitment to enhancing regional cooperation, security, and trade & economic development," Jaiswal posted on X.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation. Currently, nine countries enjoy the status of the SCO full members: India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Three countries - Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia have an observer status with the SCO while 14 countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Cambodia, Egypt, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Turkiye and UAE have a dialogue partner status.

