MoS Lekhi discusses gender equality issues with female naval sailors of Australian Navy

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, who is on a three-day visit to Australia, met with the female naval sailors of the Australian Navy and discussed issues of gender equality in forces.

In a tweet, Minister Lekhi wrote, "I had a great opportunity to meet with Female Naval sailors of @Australian_Navy and discuss issues of gender equality in forces, peace and security. They are inspiring individuals dedicated to advance female leadership!"

Earlier, she also interacted with the Indian community in Sydney.

Taking to Twitter, she appreciated their contribution to strengthening India-Australia's strategic relationship."Delighted to interact with vibrant and enthusiastic Indian community in Sydney. Proud of their achievements in all walks of life and appreciate their contribution towards strengthening India-Australia strategic relationship," Lekhi said.

Meenakashi Lekhi is visiting Australia from August 7 to August 9.In her earlier tweet, the Union Minister visited the National Gallery of Victoria here."Happy to visit the National Gallery of Victoria @NGVMelbourne and pleased to see prominently displayed Indian art forms depicting our diverse cultural heritages," she said.

Lekhi also met the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin and discussed issues of mutual interests including bilateral engagement in the field of art and culture."Had a productive meeting with Hon. @BenFranklinNats, Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, the Arts and Regional Youth of NSW. Discussed issues of mutual interests including Indian Community & bilateral engagement in the field of art and culture," the Minister tweeted.Australia is a key partner of India on many fronts. In the first week of July, Australia confirmed that it would commit the Australian Dollar (AUD) 5.8 million to the three-year India-Australia Critical Minerals Investment Partnership.India and Australia agreed to build a stronger partnership in the field of critical minerals which are crucial for clean energy technologies such as batteries, electric vehicles, as well as mobile phones and computers.India and Australia have strengthened cooperation on the development of critical minerals projects and supply chains.On April 2, India-Australia signed the free trade pact, rooted in a desire to reduce its economic dependence on the world's No. 2 economy, China.The last official visit was from the Australian side when Defence Minister Richard Marles arrived in India on June 20 to strengthen defence and security cooperation between both countries.

