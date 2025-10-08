MoS Margherita attends 80th anniversary of Independence Day and Armed Forces Day of Indonesia

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita attended the 80th anniversary of Indonesia's Independence and Armed Forces Day here in the national capital on Tuesday.

He extended warm wishes to Indonesia's government and people, underlining the strength of ties between India and Indonesia through strong civilizational linkages and a robust Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Delighted to attend the 80th Anniversary of the Independence Day and Armed Forces Day of Indonesia hosted by Embassy of Indonesia @KBRI_NewDelhi. Conveyed my warm greetings to the government and people of Indonesia. India and Indonesia enjoy strong civilisational linkages and a robust Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Look forward to closer cooperation in bilateral, regional & multilateral fora", MoS Margherita wrote on X.

Earlier this year, Indonesia's President, Prabowo Subianto, visited India, and his visit coincided with the 75th Anniversary of India-Indonesia Diplomatic Relations, a milestone that reflects the enduring friendship and deep-rooted historical ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi and President Prabowo held comprehensive discussions covering the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including political, defence and security, maritime, economic, health and pharmaceuticals, food and energy security, digital transition, sustainable energy transition, blue economy, as well as education and cultural cooperation. They expressed satisfaction with the robust and dynamic bilateral ties, following the elevation of the relationship to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018, the MEA had noted in its statement.

Both leaders had acknowledged the importance of close and active engagement through the existing bilateral mechanisms and agreed to continue convening regular meetings, exchanges and dialogues, including Joint Commission Meeting, Foreign Office Consultations and various Joint Working Group meetings.

MEA highlighted that the leaders emphasised the importance of regularly convening bilateral dialogue mechanisms at the leaders level, ministerial level, and senior officials level, including the India-Indonesia Security Dialogue, Consular Dialogue and Policy Planning Dialogue which are the key platforms for advancing mutual understanding and cooperation.

