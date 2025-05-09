MoS Margherita calls on New Zealand PM Luxon, explores ways to take forward partnership

Auckland [New Zealand], May 9 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, called on New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on the sidelines of the India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) event on Friday. The two leaders explored ways to take forward partnership in strengthening bilateral ties in various sectors.

In a post shared on X, Margherita stated, "Honoured to call on Rt Hon @chrisluxonmp, New Zealand PM, on the sidelines of INZBC event. Explored ways to take forward the India-New Zealand partnership in strengthening our bilateral ties across various sectors."

Earlier in the day, Margherita addressed the INZBC Summit 2025 alongside Luxon and New Zealand's Deputy PM Winston Peters in Auckland. He mentioned that the theme of the event was 'Boardroom to Border leadership dialogue.'

"Honoured to address the INZBC Summit 2025 in Auckland alongside New Zealand PM Rt Hon @chrisluxonmp

& DPM & FM Hon @winstonpeters. The theme of the event was 'Boardroom to Border leadership dialogue.' Discussed strategic, economic, and other opportunities that India presents today and ways to boost the India-New Zealand partnership. Also delighted to interact with the leading Business Community in New Zealand," Margherita posted on X.

On Thursday, Pabitra Margherita held a meeting with New Zealand's Trade and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay. The two leaders discussed ways to take forward the trade partnership between the two nations.

In a post shared on X, Margherita stated, "Had a fruitful meeting with Hon Todd McClay, Trade & Agriculture Minister of New Zealand. Explored ways to take forward India-New Zealand trade partnership."

Pabitra Margherita arrived in Auckland for his two-day visit to New Zealand on Thursday. Upon arrival in Auckland, Margherita said that he looked forward to engagements with New Zealand's senior dignitaries.

In a post on X, Margherita stated, "Arrived in Auckland for my first visit to New Zealand. Looking forward to my engagements with New Zealand's senior dignitaries, participation in the India-New Zealand Business Council Event and interacting with Indian business & community representatives."

After concluding his visit to New Zealand, Margherita will visit Fiji to attend the Girmit Day ceremony as the Guest of Honour. In addition, he will have meetings with the political leaders of Fiji during his visit.

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs stated, "India's relations with the Pacific region have diversified & strengthened with regular bilateral engagements. The visit of MOS(PM) to Fiji & New Zealand is expected to further deepen India's bilateral ties with the region."

