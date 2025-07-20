MoS Margherita hands ICCR scholarship letters to students in Eswatini

Lobamba [Eswatini], July 20 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita handed over ICCR scholarship letters to 30 selected students from Eswatini.

Margherita wished them great success.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleasure to hand over ICCR scholarship letters to 30 selected students from the Kingdom of Eswatini. They are true ambassadors of goodwill and a living bridge of friendship between India and Eswatini. Wished them great success as they begin their academic journey in India."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1946628781097271376

Margherita visited the Royal Science and Technology Park in Eswatini which was built with Indian assistance.

Margherita said that it was a milestone in the India-Eswatini development partnership.

In a post on X, Margherita said, "Another milestone in the India-Eswatini development partnership. Visited the Royal Science and Technology Park in the Kingdom of Eswatini, built with a Government of India Line of Credit worth US$20 million."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1946585503870152903

Earlier in the day, Margherita held talks with Prince Lonkhokhela, Minister of Natural Resources and Energy, Eswatini, on Saturday.

The two held talks on increasing cooperation in the energy sector.

In a post on X, Margherita said, "Glad to meet HRH Prince Lonkhokhela, Hon'ble Minister of Natural Resources & Energy, Kingdom of Eswatini. Discussed ways to increase cooperation in the energy sector."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1946532204621762935

Earlier, in an attempt to increase energy cooperation, Minister of Natural Resources and Energy of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Senator Peter Bhembe, with a three-member delegation consisting of the Managing Director of Eswatini Electricity Company, Acting Chief Geologist and Chief Mining Engineer, visited Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad to study iron and steel production units in India in November 2019.

Margherita met Mandla Tshawuka, Minister of Agriculture of Eswatini.

The two leaders held talks on enhancing relations in the agricultural sector.

In a post on X, Margherita said, "Happy to meet H.E. Hon. Mandla Tshawuka, Minister of Agriculture of the Kingdom of Eswatini. Had productive discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1946525878218875264

Margherita visited Eswatini, where he engaged in fruitful discussions with King Mswati III and several ministers on Friday, deepening existing ties and exploring new areas of cooperation between the two nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor