MoS Margherita holds talks with Eswatini's Minister on agriculture sector cooperation

Lobamba [Eswatini], July 20 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Saturday met Mandla Tshawuka, Minister of Agriculture of Eswatini.

The two leaders held talks on enhancing relations in the agricultural sector.

In a post on X, Margherita said, "Happy to meet H.E. Hon. Mandla Tshawuka, Minister of Agriculture of the Kingdom of Eswatini. Had productive discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture."

Happy to meet H.E. Hon. Mandla Tshawuka, Minister of Agriculture of the Kingdom of Eswatini. Had productive discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture. ⁦@MEAIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/P5Kf3NRPZJ — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) July 19, 2025

According to the Indian High Commission in Mbabane, Eswatini has availed a line of Credit of USD 37.9 million from the EXIM Bank of India for Agricultural Development and mechanisation in Eswatini. The project was implemented over a period of 3 years and was completed in 2017.

The model entailed demonstrating that applying the correct inputs in the correct quantities results in high yields. It also aimed at motivating farmers to invest in inputs for the rest of their fields in subsequent seasons after realising the resultant yields. In this way, production and productivity were expected to increase, resulting in improved food security. The project targeted farmers with the potential to engage in meaningful production. The potential was determined by the availability of land, equipment, labour and knowledge of farming practices.

The project also contributed significantly to improving service delivery by the Ministry of Agriculture of Eswatini, particularly on soil testing and mechanisation. The components of the project include Tractors and Implements, Soil Testing and Liming, Input Subsidy, and Vermi-Composting Sites.

Margherita visited Eswatini, where he engaged in fruitful discussions with King Mswati III and several ministers on Friday, deepening existing ties and exploring new areas of cooperation between the two nations.

During his visit to the African nation, Margherita also met with Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini, Senator Pholile Shakantu, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mduduzi Matsebula, Minister of Health; Mandla Tshawuka, Minister of Agriculture; and Tambo Gina, Minister of Economic Planning and Development.

