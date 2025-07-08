MoS Margherita in Cambodia, hails ASI's initiative to restore Ramayan murals

Phnom Penh, July 8 Union Minister of State (MoS) Pabitra Margherita on Tuesday visited the Royal Palace of Cambodia and expressed admiration for the mural painting depicting the Ramayan, which he called a symbol of long-standing ties between India and the Southeast Asian nation.

He also welcomed the initiative of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake restoration and conservation work of the murals.

"Visited the majestic Royal Palace of Cambodia. Deeply impressed by the magnificent mural painting depicting the Ramayana -- a powerful reminder of the enduring cultural and historical ties between India and Cambodia. Pleased to know that ASI will be taking up the restoration and conservation works of these magnificent murals," Margherita posted on X.

India has long been associated with the temple restoration work in Cambodia. The first restoration work was carried out by the ASI in Cambodia at Angkor Wat Temple from 1986 to 1993, which is a world heritage site of UNESCO and an important tourist destination in Cambodia visited by millions of tourists every year.

At present, the ASI is engaged in the restoration work of the Ta Prohm Temple in Angkor Archaeological Park.

Earlier, highlighting the close relations between India and Cambodia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the ties are "underpinned by shared civilisational heritage and a robust, people-centric development partnership."

Ahead of Margherita's visit to the Southeast Asian nation, the MEA said, "The visit would further bolster our bilateral ties and provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on advancing initiatives and issues of mutual interest in diverse sectors. MoS would be calling on the senior leadership of Cambodia and would interact with ITEC/ ICCR Alumni, as also members of the Indian community. He would also review the extensive restoration and conservation work carried out by India at World Heritage Sites in Cambodia, that are also symbols of our shared culture."

Additionally, the MoS on Monday called on Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and engaged in a productive discussion on initiatives to strengthen the partnership between India and Cambodia.

The leaders also discussed issues of mutual interest between the nations.

Margherita also met the Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and reaffirmed the historical ties between the two nations, rooted in common cultural values.

"Honoured to have a Royal Audience with His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni. Conveyed warm greetings from the people and the Government of India. Reaffirmed the enduring friendship between our two countries built on the foundation of shared culture," the MoS said in a post on X.

The MoS arrived in Cambodia on Sunday, aiming to enhance cooperation between India and the Southeast Asian nation across key sectors through productive engagements.

