MoS Margherita invites South Africa to join International Solar Alliance

Cape Town [South Africa], July 25 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Friday met with South African Minister of the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa and invited the nation to join the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

Margherita expressed India's support for the priorities of the South African presidency.

In a post on X, he said, "Glad to meet Maropene Ramokgopa, Minister of DPME, South Africa. Expressed India's support for the priorities of the South African presidency and emphasized the importance of critical minerals and debt sustainability for Africa. Also invited South Africa to join the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1948654446667284540

Earlier on Thursday, he met Thani Mohamed-Soilihi Minister of International Partnerships of France on the margins of G20 Development Minister's Meeting.

In a post on X, he said, "It was a pleasure to meet Thani Mohamed-Soilihi, Minister of International Partnerships of France on the margins of G20 Development Minister's Meeting. Discussions were held on 4P and continuing our common interest in AI, reform of international financial architecture, and disaster resilience."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1948420623262187893

Margherita is in South Africa to attend G20 Development Ministers' Meeting under the South African G20 Presidency.

In a post on X, he said, "Arrived at Kruger National park, Mpumalanga South Africa to attend G20 Development Ministers' Meeting under the South African G20 Presidency. Looking forward to meaningful engagements with stakeholders from G20 members and invited countries to discuss key development issues facing the world."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1948393347212595681

South Africa will hold the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2024 to 30 November 2025, only five years before the deadline of the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda.

South Africa's G20 Presidency takes place when the world is facing a series of overlapping and mutually reinforcing crises, including climate change, underdevelopment, inequality, poverty, hunger, unemployment, technological changes and geopolitical instability.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor