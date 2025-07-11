MoS Margherita meets US, Japan Foreign Ministers on sidelines of East Asia Summit

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 11 : Minister of State for External Affairs, MoS Pabitra Margherita, held interactions with the top brass of the US and Japan amongst the leaders he met on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit taking place in Malaysia.

Taking it to X, MoS Margherita expressed delight upon meeting the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

He said, "Delighted to meet US Secretary of State @secrubio on the sidelines of the 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia."

Delighted to meet US Secretary of State @secrubio on the sidelines of the 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/AWL9CmhMxE— Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) July 11, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

MoS Margherita also met Japan's Foreign Minister, Takeshi Iwaya, on the sidelines of the Summit.

"Glad to meet H.E. Takeshi Iwaya, Foreign Minister of Japan, on the sidelines of the 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia", he wrote on X.

Glad to meet H.E. Takeshi Iwaya, Foreign Minister of Japan, on the sidelines of the 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ⁦@MEAIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/ol0eps6HxR — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) July 11, 2025

Thanking Timor-Leste for its support to India in the fight against terrorism, MoS Margherita underscored the ongoing bilateral cooperation for further strengthening of ties.

He said, " Happy to have met Bendito Freitas, Foreign Minister of Timor-Leste, in the margins of ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur today. Discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation for further strengthening the Delhi-Dili partnership. Thanked Timor-Leste for solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism".

Happy to have met H.E. Bendito Freitas, Foreign Minister of Timor-Leste in the margins of ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur today. Discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation for further strengthening the Delhi-Dili partnership. Thanked Timor-Leste for… pic.twitter.com/SdyH6GmMdu — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) July 11, 2025

He also extended thanks to Cambodia for supporting India's fight against terrorism and discussed the multifaceted partnership.

"Delighted to have a meeting with H.E. PRAK Sokhonn, Dy. PM and Foreign Minister of Cambodia on the sidelines of ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia. Discussed our multifaceted bilateral relations ranging from heritage conservation to development partnership. Also discussed my recent visit to Cambodia during which I had a number of productive engagements. Thanked Cambodia for its support in India's fight against terrorism", MoS Margherita said on X.

Delighted to have a meeting with H.E. PRAK Sokhonn, Dy. PM and Foreign Minister of Cambodia on the sidelines of ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Malaysia. Discussed our multifaceted bilateral relations ranging from heritage conservation to development partnership.… pic.twitter.com/FBv7jZAkWm — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) July 11, 2025

}}}}

The high-level interactions with the US and Japanese leaders come shortly after External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had met them during the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Washington, DC earlier this month.

The Foreign ministers of the Quad nations met in Washington, DC, on July 1 to reaffirm their steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya, and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed concern about the situation in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

The four leaders had reiterated their strong opposition to any unilateral actions that attempt to change the status quo by force or coercion.

Foreign Ministers expressed concern regarding dangerous and provocative actions, including interference with offshore resource development, the repeated obstruction of the freedoms of navigation and overflight, and the dangerous manoeuvres by military aircraft and coast guard and maritime militia vessels, especially the unsafe use of water cannons and ramming or blocking actions in the South China Sea.

The Quad members had unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms, the Joint Statement from the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting stated. The members, referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

The 15th East Asia Summit (EAS) took place in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

The Meeting reviewed ongoing EAS cooperation and discussed its future direction, while also exchanging views on regional and international developments.

Speaking to the Press on the sidelines of the meeting, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the visit. He underscored that the US is the number one source of foreign direct investment in Southeast Asia. "We're not abandoning any of that, nor are we abandoning these strong bilateral ties that we have with many of these countries, some of which go back decades and decades".

In his remarks, he highlighted, "It's been a great visit . It's exceeded all of our expectations".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor