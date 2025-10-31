MoS Margherita signs Book of Condolences, pays tribute to Thailand Queen Mother Sirkit at Thailand embassy in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 31 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita paid solemn tribute by signing the Book of Condolences at the Thailand Embassy in New Delhi on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand

In a post on X, Pabitra Margherita said, "On behalf of the Government of India, offered our deepest condolences and solemn tribute by signing the Book of Condolences at the Royal Thai Embassy @ThailandinIndia on the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother of Thailand."

"Her enduring legacy of compassion and service to the Thai people will continue to inspire generations," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand. Her lifelong dedication to public service will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to His Majesty The King, the members of the Royal Family and the people of Thailand in this hour of profound grief," PM Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

In his virtual address to the 22nd ASEAN Summit 2025, PM Modi extended his condolences over the demise of Queen Sirikit. "On the passing of Thailand's Queen Mother, I express my deepest condolences on behalf of all Indians to the Thai royal family and the people of Thailand," he said.

Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand, and King Bhumibol Adulyadej passed away on October 24 in Bangkok at the age of 93. The royal palace said the cause was complications of blood sepsis.

She was the widow of King Bhumibol, the world's longest-serving head of state, who died in 2016. He was succeeded by the couple's son, King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Sirikit Kitiyakara was born on August 12, 1932, the second child of Prince Nakkhatra Mangkala Kitiyakara and Mom Luang Bua Snidvongs, an actress and royal courtier. She spent her teenage years in Britain and France and met the young King Bhumibol while he was studying in Switzerland, just before he returned to Thailand for his formal coronation, according to a report in the NYT.

In addition to her son, Sirikit is survived by her three daughters and a sister, Busba Kitiyakara Sathanapong. Sirikit's birthday is celebrated in Thailand as Mother's Day, a national holiday.

King Vajiralongkorn has directed members of the royal family to observe a year-long mourning period, the palace announced.

