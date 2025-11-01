MoS Margherita to visit Latin America and Caribbean, attend inauguration of new Bolivian President

New Delhi, Nov 1 Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita will embark on a visit to three countries in Latin America and Caribbean Region - Ecuador, Bolivia and Cuba, from November 4-10, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Saturday.

During his visit, the MoS is expected to meet with the political leadership in these countries and discuss issues of mutual interest and review progress in bilateral relations, including measures to promote trade, technology, tourism, development cooperation and capacity building. He is also scheduled to interact with representatives from business and the Indian community.

According to the MEA, while in Ecuador, the MoS will review preparations for establishing a resident Indian Mission in Quito.

During his visit to Bolivia, Margherita is scheduled to represent the Government of India at the inauguration of the newly-elected President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia on November 8 in the administrative capital La Paz.

In Cuba, the MEA informed, the minister would be discussing strengthening bilateral relations, including in the areas of health and medicine, digital public infrastructure and capacity building.

"This visit of MoS for External Affairs and Textiles is envisaged to continue the momentum of our political engagements with Ecuador, Bolivia and Cuba, and boost India's longstanding and friendly relations with the these countries, reflecting mutual commitment to South-South cooperation and development," read a statement issued by the MEA.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rodrigo Paz Pereira for his victory in the Presidential elections in Bolivia, asserting that he is looking forward to deepen partnership between both countries in the years to come.

"Warm congratulations, Mr. Rodrigo Paz Pereira, on your election as the President of Bolivia. Close and friendly ties between India and Bolivia have long underpinned our mutually beneficial cooperation. I look forward to deepening our partnership for shared progress and prosperity in the years to come," PM Modi posted on X.

Pereira, 58, won the presidential runoff election in Bolivia on October 19, according to the quick count of the Preliminary Results System of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

Paz will assume office on November 8 for a five-year term from 2025 to 2030.

India and Bolivia enjoy friendly and cordial relations. According to the MEA, the bilateral exchanges, trade and investment are promising with potential for increasing mutually beneficial cooperation. Both sides are working to improve the level of engagement and forge a partnership in sectors like minerals, infrastructure development, health and pharmaceuticals, Information Technology, capacity building and development cooperation.

India opened its resident Mission in La Paz in September 2024. Bolivia opened a resident Mission in New Delhi in 2012.

India has delivered HADR assistance to Bolivia in the wake of Forest Fires across the country during September 2024. The handing over ceremony for the same was conducted in February 2025. India also gifted medical aid of 6.2 tonnes of essential medicines, including 300,000 Hydroxychloroquine tablets and protective gear to Bolivia in August 2020. Bolivia is a beneficiary of India’s development assistance and is keen to make India as its development partner. India offers 10 slots per annum under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

