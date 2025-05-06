MoS Margherita to visit New Zealand, Fiji from May 8-12

New Delhi [India], May 6 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita is set to visit New Zealand and Fiji from May 8-12.

In a statement on Tuesday, the External Affairs Ministry announced that during the minister's visit to New Zealand from May 8-9, he is expected to have bilateral meetings with the political leadership.

He will also interact with prominent leaders of the business community and members of the Indian diaspora in Auckland, the MEA statement read.

India and New Zealand have historically shared close and cordial ties. Similarities such as membership in the Commonwealth, common law practices and pursuing shared aspirations of achieving economic development and prosperity through democratic governance systems for diverse communities in both countries provide an excellent backdrop for deepening the friendly ties.

Both countries became independent in the same year and diplomatic representation of India was established in 1950 with the opening of a Trade Commission, which was later upgraded to High Commission.

The MEA noted that in Fiji, MoS Margherita is scheduled to attend the third Girmit Day ceremony as the Guest of Honour. In addition, he will have meetings with the political leaders of Fiji during his visit.

India's links with Fiji commenced in 1879 when Indian labourers were brought here under indenture system to work on sugarcane plantations. Between 1879 and 1916 around 60,553 Indians were brought to Fiji. Beginning with early 20th century, Indian traders and others also started arriving in Fiji. In 1920, the indenture system was abolished. Prior to Fiji's independence in 1970, India had a Commissioner since 1948 who was later upgraded to High Commissioner after independence.

MEA underscored that India's relations with the Pacific region have diversified & strengthened with regular bilateral engagements. The visit of MoS Margherita to Fiji & New Zealand is expected to further deepen India's bilateral ties with the region.

