MoS Margherita virtually attends launch of 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan'

Brisbane [Australia], September 17 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Wednesday virtually attended the launch of the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Margherita praised the campaign, calling it the largest health outreach for women and children in India.

In a post on X, he said, "In Consulate General of India, Brisbane, Australia: Honoured to have virtually attended the launch of the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji at Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. This nationwide campaign, from 17th September to 2nd October 2025, will organise over 1 lakh health camps, making it the largest health outreach for women and children in India. Focused on preventive, promotive & curative care, it will strengthen maternal & child health, nutrition and family well-being."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1968250859881697349

"Under the dedicated efforts of Hon'ble Union Health Minister Shri JP Nadda Ji, India's health sector is advancing towards greater accessibility, quality, and inclusivity. Will be visiting the Community Health Centres (CHC) in Assam in the coming days, to participate in this campaign and contribute to India's health ecosystem," the post added.

Earlier, while visiting Papua New Guinea, Margherita held talks with Wesley Simina, President of the Federated States of Micronesia, in Port Moresby. He visited Papua New Guinea to participate in the 50th Independence Day celebrations there.

"Pleasure to meet Hon'ble Wesley Simina, President of the Federated States of Micronesia, in Port Moresby on the sidelines of PNGAt50," he said in a post on X.

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1968150525922381916

Margherita also met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the Independence Day celebration.

"Glad to meet Hon'ble Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, in Port Moresby on the sidelines of the commemorative events marking PNG at 50."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1967960039156551976

Margherita had represented Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India at the commemorative events marking Papua New Guinea's 50th anniversary of Independence, at the invitation of their government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor