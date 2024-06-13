MoS MEA visits hospitals to ensure proper treatment of fire victims

Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 13 : Minister of State for External Affairs of India, Kirti Vardhan Singh, visited hospitals in Kuwait, where he personally interacted with Indian nationals undergoing treatment following the tragic fire incident in Mangaf.

His visits underscored India's commitment to ensuring the well-being of its citizens abroad and highlighted the importance of international cooperation during times of crisis.

Minister Singh's first stop was Jahra Hospital, where he met with six Indian patients admitted for treatment. He expressed his appreciation for the excellent care provided to the patients, noting the efforts made by healthcare professionals to facilitate their faster recovery. Minister Singh's gesture of solidarity offered comfort to the patients and their families during a challenging time.

"MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh visited Jahra hospital and interacted with 6 Indians admitted there. He appreciated the good care provided to the Indian patients for faster recovery," said the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

Continuing his visit, Minister Singh proceeded to Farwaniya Hospital, where he checked on the well-being of an Indian national injured in the tragic fire incident. Encouraged by the positive progress of the patient's recovery, Minister Singh conveyed his best wishes for a speedy recovery and assured continued support from the Indian government.

"MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh met Health Minister of Kuwait Dr. Ahmad Abdelwahab Ahmad Al-Awadi. Minister briefed MoS on steps taken to ensure speedy recovery of Indians under his personal supervision. MoS thanked him for exceptional medical care & attention being provided to the Indians," said Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

In addition to his hospital visits, Minister Singh held a crucial meeting with Ahmad Abdelwahab Ahmad Al-Awadi, Health Minister of Kuwait. During the meeting, Minister Singh was briefed on the steps taken by Kuwaiti authorities to ensure the speedy recovery of Indian nationals under the personal supervision of Al-Awadi.

On the diplomatic front, Minister Singh met with Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, who extended sincere condolences and sympathy to India and the families of the victims of the fire incident. Minister Al Yahya reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to providing full healthcare support to the injured and assured transparency and integrity in the investigation process.

In response, Minister Singh praised Kuwait's rapid response and expressed appreciation for the government's interest in providing necessary medical care to the injured. He highlighted the importance of direct communication between Kuwaiti authorities and the Indian Embassy, underscoring Kuwait's support for the Indian community residing in the country.

Minister Singh's visit exemplified the spirit of solidarity and cooperation between India and Kuwait, as both nations work together to support and care for those affected by the tragic incident. His gestures of compassion and gratitude resonated deeply with the affected individuals and underscored the importance of international partnerships in times of adversity.

"The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the specialised authorities are communicating directly with the Indian Embassy, expressing his country's appreciation. For everything that the government of the State of Kuwait provides towards the Indian community residing on its territory," said Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a in official release.

As many as twenty-three residents of Kerala were among 45 Indians who died in the fire incident here on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, has sent shockwaves through communities both in Kuwait and India.

The detailed breakdown of the victims reveals the extent of the devastation: 7 from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Andhra Pradesh, 1 each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal, in addition to the 23 from Kerala.

Kuwaiti authorities are working tirelessly to investigate the cause of the fire and provide support to the affected families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deepest condolences and assured all possible assistance to those impacted by the tragedy.

