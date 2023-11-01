MoS Meenakashi Lekhi to embark on official visit to Paraguay, Ecuador tomorrow

New Delhi [India], November 1 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi is set to embark on an official visit to Paraguay and Ecuador, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The visit of the MoS to the South American countries will span six days from November 2-7.

During her visit, the minister will have bilateral meetings in both countries.

According to the MEA, she will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora and participate in cultural events there.

Notably, India shares close and friendly ties with Paraguay and Ecuador.

The visit will provide an opportunity to continue the ongoing high-level engagements with both countries and explore new areas of cooperation, as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

