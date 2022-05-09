MoS Muraleedharan interacts with Indian community in Qatar

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, on Monday interacted with the Indian community in Qatar during his three-day official visit to the country.

"Great pleasure to interact with the diverse Indian Community in Qatar at a Reception organised by the Indian Embassy in Qatar as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. Highlighted India's transformational story under PM @narendramodi ji. Diaspora has a significant role during the #AmritKaal and beyond," Muraleedharan tweeted.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the Centre to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence. The 'Amrit Kaal' refers to the 25-year-long lead up to India celebrating the centenary of its Independence in 2047.

Muraleedharan also interacted with representatives of the Indian Cultural Centre and Indian Community Benevolent Forum and other organisations.

"Interacted with representatives of Indian Cultural Centre and Indian Community Benevolent Forum & other organisations. Pleased to hear about their activities to foster stronger cultural relations, supporting Indian workers and celebrating #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav," he tweeted.

India-Qatar share excellent bilateral relations ranging across political, economic, defence, cultural and educational fields, which have further strengthened in the past few years. The leadership of both countries has maintained close contact during the Covid-19 pandemic, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Qatar is home to over 700,000 Indians. The bilateral trade crossed USD 15 billion in FY 2021-22 and Qatar's investments in India have increased five folds over the past two years.

Both countries will be celebrating the golden jubilee of the establishment of full diplomatic relations in 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

