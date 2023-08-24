MOS Muraleedharan meets Kuwait's First Deputy PM, discuss welfare of Indian community

Kuwait City [Kuwait], August 24 : Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday called on First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Talal Khalid Al- Ahmad Al-Sabah at Kuwait City and discussed the welfare of the Indian community residing in that country.

On his social media account on X (formerly known as Twitter), Muraleedharan said, "Pleasure to call on the First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of Kuwait, HE Sheikh Talal Khalid Al- Ahmad Al- Sabah at Kuwait City. Had a useful discussion including on matters pertaining to welfare and wellbeing of Indian community in Kuwait."

Earlier, on Wednesday, Muraleedharan interacted with the Indian community in Kuwait and said that they continue to be building blocks of New Delhi-Kuwait city relations. Muraleedharan also witnessed the cultural performances during the reception.

"A pleasure to be amidst the vibrant Indian community in Kuwait and interact with them at a reception hosted by @indembkwt The Indian community continues to be the building-block of India-Kuwait relations." Muraleedharan said in his post on X.

Muraleedharan started his trip with floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Indian Embassy in Kuwait's premises.

During his two-day visit, MoS Muraleedharan interacted with the Indian Nurses Federation of Kuwait.

"Had a good interaction with representatives of Indian Nurses Federation of Kuwait (INFOK) in Kuwait City. They make important contributions by strengthening the support system for Indian nurses in Kuwait. Appreciate their work," Muraleedharan said in his post on X.

On Wednesday, Muraleedharan also joined billions of people virtually from Kuwait and witnessed the historic soft landing by the Chandrayaan-3 on the southern polar region of the Moon.

"History is scripted! Thrilled to witness, along with representatives of Indian Community in Kuwait, successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the Moon. Kudos to @isro for this historic achievement by becoming the first to land a spacecraft on the south pole of the moon," Muraleedharan said on X.

On the same day, he also met representatives of professional associations of Doctors, Engineers and School Principals in Kuwait. "Happy to receive their positive feedback on the consistent support of the government of India for the welfare and wellbeing of the Indian community in Kuwait," he said in a post shared on X.

India and Kuwait share historically warm and close bilateral ties and the relationship has been nourished by sustained cultural and civilizational linkages. There are around one million Indians in Kuwait.

India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait and the Gulf country is a major supplier of oil.

The bilateral trade reached an all-time high of USD 13.8 billion in the last financial year.

