MoS Muraleedharan meets Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth

Port Louis [Mauritius], November 2 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday met Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth in Port Louis, expressed gratitude to Mauritius for their active participation in G20 meetings as a special guest.

"Honored to call on Mauritius PM H. E. @KumarJugnauth in Port Louis. Conveyed greetings of PM@narendramodi ji. Expressed gratitude to Mauritius for their active participation in #G20 meetings as a special guest," MoS Muraleedharan wrote on 'X'.

Muraleedharan is on an official visit to Mauritius from November 1 to 2, an external affairs ministry statement read.

The MoS on Thursday represented India at the 189th Anniversary ceremony of Indentured Labourers' arrival in Mauritius. "Salute the resilient forefathers who shaped Mauritius' destiny, maintaining their close bonds with India," he wrote on 'X'.

"Honored presence of PM Hon.Pravind Kumar Jugnauth with Dy PM Hon.Steven Obeegadoo, Speaker Hon.Sooroojdev Phokeer, Vice PMs Hon.Mrs. Leela Devi Dookun Luchoomun & Hon.Mohammad Anwar Husnoo, Minister of Arts Hon.Avinash Teeluck & several dignitaries signify the importance of the event," he further wrote.

Mauritius is a former British and French colony that gained independence from British rule in 1968. Under French rule in the 18th century, the first Indians were brought to Mauritius from the Puducherry region to work as artisans and masons.

Under British rule, about half a million Indian indentured workers were brought to Mauritius between 1834 and the early 1900s. About two-thirds of these workers permanently settled down in Mauritius. The first batch of these workers, comprising 36 persons, arrived in Mauritius on November 2, 1834. This day is now observed in Mauritius as 'Aapravasi Diwas'.

MoS Muraleedharan on Thursday also launched a joint commemorative stamp to mark the significant milestone of the 75th Anniversary of Diplomatic relations between India and Mauritius, in Port Louis during the #ApravasiDiwas event.

Mauritius is India's key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and occupies a special place in the Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

"This visit is expected to further solidify the common cultural and historical legacy of the two countries, which forms the foundation of the special partnership between India and Mauritius," the MEA said.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who addressed the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York met with Mauritius President Prithvirajsingh Roopun after his speech.

India has close, longstanding relations with the island nation in the Western Indian Ocean, owing to historical, demographic and cultural reasons. A key reason for the special ties is the fact that Indian-origin people comprise nearly 70 per cent of the island's population of 1.2 million.

