MoS Muraleedharan to represent India at G-77 Third South Summit in Uganda

New Delhi [India], January 19 : Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, will embark on an official visit to the Ugandan capital, Kampala, from January 20-22, 2024 to participate in the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China (G-77), Ministry of External Affairs said in an official press release.

During his visit, the minister will also deliver India's national statement and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, especially from the G-77 member states. MoS will also interact with the Indian community in Uganda.

The theme of the Summit "Leaving No One Behind", is in line with India's vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the World is one Family and leaders of this cross-regional group will meet with the aim of strengthening cooperation among its 134 Member States.

As per the Third South Summit official website, the Summit aims at boosting South-South cooperation including in the areas of trade, investment, sustainable development, climate change, poverty eradication, and digital economy.

In Kampala, the 134 Member States will reiterate the message of solidarity, unity, and complementarity of the South and speak with a unified voice to achieve their common goals and objectives.

Meanwhile, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared glimpses of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit which commenced in Uganda on Friday.

The foreign minister can be seen meeting various foreign dignitaries participating in the two-day summit.

Jaishankar who is leading the Indian delegation at the Summit arrived in Kampala on Thursday.

"Arrived in Kampala to represent India at the 19th NAM Summit. Looking forward to engaging colleagues over the coming two days," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The 19th NAM Summit under Uganda's leadership is being held under the theme 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence' and brings together more than 120 developing countries on a platform of crucial historic significance.

The NAM is a forum of 120 countries that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

India wholeheartedly supports Uganda's theme for NAM and looks forward to engaging with NAM countries. As one of the leading and founding members of NAM, India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement, as per a stament by the Ministry of External Affairs.

