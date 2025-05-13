MoS Pabitra Margherita attends Girmit Day celebrations of Fiji as Guest of Honour

Suva [Fiji], May 13 : Union Minister Pabitra Margherita was the guest of honour at the 146th Girmit Day celebrations in Fiji.

Through a series of posts on X, the Union Minister of State of External Affairs and Textiles on Monday shared several engagements he was part of during his visit to Fiji.

In his address during the 146th Girmit Day celebrations, Margherita paid tribute to the enduring legacy of the Girmitiyas whose resilience, sacrifice, and spirit laid the foundation for a vibrant and inclusive Fiji.

"Honoured to join the 146th Girmit Day celebrations in Fiji as Guest of Honour, alongside Chief Guest H.E. @slrabuka, Hon. @FijianPM. In my address, I paid tribute to the enduring legacy of the Girmitiyas whose resilience, sacrifice, and spirit laid the foundation for a vibrant and inclusive Fiji."

In his engagements, he joined the Prime Minsiter of Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka in presenting awards to the descendants of Girmityas.

MoS Margherita thanked the Government of Fiji for recognising their contributions by declaring Girmit Day a National Holiday

"It was a privilege to join H.E. @slrabuka, Hon. @FijianPM in presenting awards to the proud descendants of Girmitiyas. My heartfelt thanks to the @FijiGovernment for recognising their invaluable contributions by declaring Girmit Day a National Holiday.

Also pleased to know that the captivating performances by the ICCR-sponsored cultural troupe contributed to the celebrations. "

On Monday he virtually participated in the inaugration of the Yoga Centre in Seaqaqa. The centre is representative of the strong historical cultural ties of India and Fiji and will promote holistic health and wellness.

The MoS wrote on X, "It was also a pleasure to virtually inaugurate the Yoga Centre in Seaqaqa along with Hon. Agni Deo Singh, Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations of Fiji. The centre reflects our strong historical cultural ties and will promote holistic health and wellness."

He had also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora. In his post on X, MoS Margherita said, "Interacted with the vibrant Indian Diaspora and Friends of India in Nadi. The Indian diaspora continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening the India-Fiji partnership."

MoS Margherita was on a visit to New Zealand and Fiji from May 8-12.

India's links with Fiji commenced in 1879 when Indian labourers were brought here under the indenture system to work on sugarcane plantations. Between 1879 and 1916, around 60,553 Indians were brought to Fiji. Beginning with the early 20th century, Indian traders and others also started arriving in Fiji. In 1920, the indenture system was abolished. Before Fiji's independence in 1970, India had a Commissioner since 1948, who was later upgraded to High Commissioner after independence.

