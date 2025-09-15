MoS Pabitra Margherita calls on Papua New Guinea PM James Marape

Port Moresby, Sep 15 Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita called on Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape on Monday, conveying greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people of India on the occasion of country's 50th anniversary of independence.

Margherita expressed both nations' commitment to deepening bilateral and people-to-people ties.

"Honoured to call on Hon‘ble James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea Conveyed warm greetings from PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and the people of India 🇮🇳 on the occasion of #PNGAt50. Both countries remain committed to deepening bilateral and people-to-people ties," MoS Margherita posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Margherita arrived in Port Moresby for an official visit to Papua New Guinea, where he will represent PM Modi at the commemorative events marking Papua New Guinea’s 50th anniversary of Independence.

During the visit, MoS Margherita is expected to have bilateral meetings with the political leadership of Papua New Guinea, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora and the business community in Papua New Guinea.

"Following the historic 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in May 2023 in Port Moresby, the visit of MOS(PM) to Papua New Guinea would provide an opportunity to continue our engagement with the leadership in the Pacific Island Countries (PICs)," the MEA stated.

The visit also follows the momentum created by Prime Minister Modi's landmark visit to Papua New Guinea in 2023, where both nations committed to deepening bilateral relations, expanding development partnerships and enhancing defence cooperation.

PM Modi had travelled to Port Moresby to host the FIPIC III Summit jointly with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape. Launched in 2014, FIPIC involves India and 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs), namely, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

