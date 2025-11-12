MoS Pabitra Margherita concludes Latin America visit, inaugurates Indian embassies and strengthens ties with Ecuador, Bolivia, and Cuba

New Delhi [India], November 12 : Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita concluded visits to Ecuador, Bolivia, and Cuba from November 4 to 10, aimed at strengthening India's bilateral relations with the three Latin American countries, according to an official release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In Ecuador, from November 4 to 5, Margherita called on President Daniel Noboa Azin and held meetings with Foreign Minister Maria Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero and the Agriculture Minister on matters of mutual interest.

Alongside the Foreign Minister, he announced the opening of the Embassy of India in Quito and signed an MoU on cooperation between the Indian and Ecuadorian Diplomatic Training Institutes.

He also invited Ecuadorian candidates to continue utilising ITEC training opportunities, especially in digital technology, artificial intelligence, and science and technology.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in India in the first half of 2026. Margherita paid floral tribute at the Monument of Heroes of August in Quito and interacted with representatives from the business sector and the Indian community.

In Bolivia, Margherita attended the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected President Rodrigo Paz and Vice President Edmond Lara on November 8 in La Paz. Following the ceremony, he met the new President and conveyed India's continued support for Bolivia's growth and development.

During his stay, Margherita paid floral tribute at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi located at Mallasa Park in La Paz and planted a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He inaugurated the new building of the Embassy of India in La Paz, participated in the 150th-year celebration of Vande Mataram, and interacted with representatives from business, culture, the Indian community, and ITEC scholars.

In Cuba, from November 9 to 10, Margherita called on President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Deputy Prime Minister Eduardo Martinez Diaz, and Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Oscar Perez-Oliva.

He also held detailed discussions with Acting Foreign Minister Gerardo Penalver Portal on bilateral, regional, and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, the Minister witnessed the signing of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty on Criminal Matters and the Protocol on the Cultural Exchange Programme between India and Cuba.

He paid floral tributes at the Jose Marti Memorial and at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Havana and also visited the Fidel Castro Centre.

Margherita handed over 20 tons of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material to Cuban Deputy Prime Ministers in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

The relief consignment included Aarogya Maitri BHISHM Cubes, rehabilitation support items, food and daily utilities, medicines, medical equipment, power generators, shelter materials, and hygiene kits.

Across all three countries, discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in health and pharmaceuticals, Ayurveda and Yoga, digital technologies such as DPI and UPI, artificial intelligence, trade in critical minerals, textiles, and tourism.

He also proposed organising Indian film, fashion, and food festivals to enhance people-to-people connections.

Margherita reiterated India's commitment to working closely with Ecuador, Bolivia, and Cuba across areas of mutual priority, guided by the spirit of South-South cooperation and the principle of global good.

