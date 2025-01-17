MoS Pabitra Margherita hands over 12 high-temperature-resistant water tanks to Palau

Ngerulmud [Palau] January 17 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Friday handed over 12 high-temperature-resistant water tanks to the government of Palau.

Margherita said the initiative was under the 12 Point Action Plan announced by PM Modi at the FIPIC III Summit held in May 2023 in Papua New Guinea.

In a post on X, the MoS said, "Glad to hand over 12 high-temperature-resistant water tanks to the Govt. of Palau. These water tanks will help strengthen the water supply system in Palau. This initiative is under the 12 Point Action Plan announced by PM Modi at the FIPIC III Summit held in May 2023 in Papua New Guinea."

Margherita also attended the installation and inauguration ceremonies of Surangel Whipps Jr in his second term as the President of Palau and "Arnold" Oilouch as the new Vice President in the 12th Constitutional government of Palau.

The MoS also conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu to Whipps and Oilouch.

In a post on X, he said, "Honored to attend the installation & inauguration ceremonies of H.E. Mr. Surangel Whipps Jr. in his second term as the President of the Republic of Palau, H.E. Mr. Hon'ble "Arnold" Oilouch as the new Vice President, 12th Constitutional Government of the Republic of Palau. Conveyed warm greetings and felicitations from the President and Prime Minister of India to the new Government of Palau."

Margherita also met Takeshi Iwaya, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan on the sidelines of the event.

In a post on X, he said, "Happy to meet H.E. Mr. Takeshi Iwaya, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 12th Constitutional Government of the Republic of Palau."

Margherita also met Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Republic of the Marshall Islands Kalani Kaneko and James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 12th Constitutional government of Palau.

"Delighted to meet Hon'ble Minister of Foreign Affairs & Trade of the Republic of the Marshall Islands H .E. Mr. Kalani Kaneko in Palau today. Reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening of bilateral partnership in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

"Pleasure to meet H.E. Mr. James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 12th Constitutional Government of the Republic of Palau," he added.

