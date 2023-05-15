MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh calls on Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka

Suva [Fiji], May 15 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Monday called on Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and held discussions to take forward bilateral ties.

The two leaders were also joined by former Gujarat home minister Praful K Patel.

During his first official visit to Fiji, Singh conveyed the warmest greetings of the government and the people of India on the special occasion of Fiji's National Girmit Day, which celebrates a very special legacy that binds the two countries together.

Following the meeting of two leaders, the High Commission of India in Suva, Fiji tweeted, "On his first official visit to Fiji, MoS (External Affairs) Hon @RanjanRajkuma11 called on Fiji PM H.E @slrabuka & had very productive discussions to take forward India-Fiji bilateral ties. Hon. Administrator (DNH,DD & Lakshadweep) @prafulkpatel also joined the meeting."

The tweet added, "Minister of State for External Affairs Hon'ble @RanjanRajkuma11 conveyed warmest greetings of the Government & the people of India on the special occasion of #GirmitDay. Reaffirms India's strong commitment to further strengthening our partnership for progress with Fiji."

Meanwhile, Patel too posted about his meeting with the Fiji PM and also about the fruitful discussions they held.

"Had a warm meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, Hon'ble Prof. Biman Prasad ji today. Also a fruitful discussion with him on various topics. @bimanprasad," he tweeted.

