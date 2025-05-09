MoS Sanjay Seth meets President Putin, thanks Russia for support in fight against terrorism

Moscow [Russia], May 9 : Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, who is currently in Moscow to attend the May 9 Victory Day Parade, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and expressed gratitude for Russia's support in India's fight against terrorism

Sharing a post on X, Seth wrote, "Honoured to meet President Vladimir Putin during my Russia visit. Represented India at the banquet marking the 80th Victory Day anniversary. Expressed gratitude for Russia's support in India's fight against terrorism under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Jee."

https://x.com/SethSanjayMP/status/1920749507588825114

Sanjay Seth also laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and met Russian Deputy Defence Minister Col Gen Alexander Fomin to discuss deepening military and technical cooperation yesterday.

He thanked Russia for its support against crossborder terrorism, with both sides agreeing to enhance ties through existing frameworks and regular consultations.

In a post on X, Seth said, "Today I attended a bilateral meeting with Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin. In this meeting, I thanked the Government and people of Russia for Russia's support in India's fight against cross-border terrorism."

The post further said, "Also, there was a positive discussion on multifaceted military and military-technical cooperation. In the meeting, we agreed to further deepen these relations within the framework of existing institutional mechanisms. India and Russia will continue regular consultations in the future and enhance mutual cooperation in the changing situation."

Seth arrived in Moscow on Thursday and was received by Ambassador Vinay Kumar and Major General Oleg Molessev of the Russian Defence Ministry.

Victory Day commemorates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II and is marked with a grand military parade in the Russian capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor