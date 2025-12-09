MoS Singh arrives in Kenya for seventh session of UN Environment Assembly

Nairobi, Dec 9 Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh arrived in Kenya on Tuesday to attend the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA), saying that India remains committed to enhancing efforts for environmental conservation and advancing policies of the UN Environment Programme for a sustainable ecosystem.

India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, received him in Nairobi. During his visit to Kenya, Singh will attend various sessions of the UNEA and meet heads of state and representatives of international organisations on the sidelines of the event.

In a post on X, Kirti Vardhan Singh stated, "Arrived in Kenya to attend the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA). I look forward to this crucial conference as we all stand at the cusp of a global ecological crisis. India remains committed to enhancing and bolstering efforts for environmental conservation and advancing policies UN Environment Programme for a sustainable ecosystem."

"During my visit, I will be attending various sessions of the UNEA and engaging with heads of state and representatives of international organisations on the sidelines. Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, India is focused on building a Viksit Bharat on the principles of Mission LiFE," he added.

In a statement, the UN Environment Programme stated, "The UN Environment Assembly is the world’s highest decision-making body on the environment – its membership includes all 193 UN Member States. It meets biennially to set priorities for global environmental policies; decisions and resolutions then taken by Member States at the Assembly also define the work of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP)."

The seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) is being held at the UNEP headquarters in Nairobi on the theme "Advancing sustainable solutions for a resilient planet" from December 8-12.

In a statement, UNEP's Executive Director Inger Andersen stated, "This Assembly must dig deeper than ever, because environmental challenges are accelerating. The rise in average global temperatures will likely exceed 1.5°C within the next decade, bringing escalating consequences with every fraction of a degree. Ecosystems are disappearing, and land is degrading. Dust storms are intensifying. Toxins continue to pollute our air, water and land."

“And this Assembly must dig deep, because the world is in turbulent geopolitical waters, which adds stresses and strains to multilateral processes. We all want the same thing: a better future for ourselves and for our families. This means a stable climate; a safe, clean and sustainable environment; and a pollution-free future,” she added.

