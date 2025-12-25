Moscow analysing peace proposal on Ukraine: Kremlin

Moscow, Dec 25 Moscow is analysing a peace proposal on Ukraine submitted by a Russian special envoy following his recent meeting with US officials, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Peskov said Moscow is currently examining the information provided by Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation, on his talks with US officials in Miami over the past weekend.

"We are analysing these materials, and subsequently, in accordance with the decision made by the Head of State, we will continue consultations with the U.S. side," Peskov said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, Peskov said Dmitriev had briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the outcomes of his trip to Miami.

On Sunday, delegations from Russia and Ukraine held separate talks with the U.S. side in Florida. As reported by the Russian news agency Sputnik, Dmitriev told the media that "the warmongers" had failed to disrupt the Russia-US talks.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday that units of its Southern Group of Forces had taken control of the settlement of Sviato-Pokrovske in the Donetsk region.

"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Southern Group of Forces liberated the settlement of Sviato-Pokrovske in the Donetsk region," the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, Russian air defence systems shot down six aerial bombs, one US-made HIMARS rocket, and 472 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

Two oil storage tanks also caught fire at the southern Russian port of Temryuk after a drone attack, though no casualties were reported, authorities in the Krasnodar region said Thursday, based on preliminary information.

The total fire area is approximately 2,000 square metres. And 70 personnel and 18 pieces of equipment are involved in the firefighting effort.

A separate drone strike overnight targetted the village of Nikolaevka in the Krasnodar region, damaging multiple industrial structures and farm equipment.

On Monday, Ukrainian drones attacked the port of Taman in the Volna settlement, damaging two piers and two tankers. In addition, two storage tanks were damaged by the falling wreckage of intercepted drones.

Temryuk and Taman are major seaports on the Black Sea, vital to Russia's export of oil and petroleum products.

