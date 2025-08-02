Moscow have more nuclear subs at sea than US: Russian lawmaker hits back at Trump

Moscow, Aug 2 A senior Russian lawmaker has claimed that Russia currently has more nuclear submarines deployed in the world’s oceans than the United States, responding sharply to US President Donald Trump's recent statement about dispatching two nuclear subs to "appropriate regions" following remarks made by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

Viktor Vodolatsky, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, said that the ships that Trump ordered to be redirected "to the appropriate regions” have long been under control, and Moscow does not need to respond to the US leader's comment.

“There are significantly more our [nuclear] submarines in the world's oceans, [and they] have the strongest, most powerful weapons. This is why, let [Trump's] two boats float, they have been at gunpoint for a long time. There can be no answer from us, because we understand perfectly well who Donald Trump is. These last months have shown that he is changing his mind 24 hours a day,” Russian state-run news agency TASS quoted Vodolatsky as saying.

Trump announced the move on Friday on his social media platform in response to what he called "highly provocative statements" from Medvedev.

“Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that. Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump did not say which submarines were being deployed or where.

Meanwhile, Vodolatsky asserted that it would be more logical for the US to focus on the ongoing efforts, including the formation of Russian-American negotiating groups and visits of delegations to Russia and the United States.

“And the elaboration of a principal agreement that should be concluded between Russia and America so that the whole world calms down and stops talking about the outbreak of World War III,” he added.

The fight started when Mededev, who is now the deputy chair of Russia's National Security Council, posted on X earlier in the week in English that Trump's "each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war" between the US and Russia.

Mededev made the comments in response to Trump shortening the deadline for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine from the original 50 days to ten days, which will end next week.

“Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!,” Medvedev posted on X.

Furthermore, on Thursday, he commented on Trump's words about the Russian economy and urged the American leader not to forget about the danger of the "dead."

“About the 'dead economy' of India and Russia and 'entering dangerous territory' - well, let him remember his favorite movies about the walking dead, as well as how dangerous a non-existent 'dead hand' can be,” Medvedev wrote.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor