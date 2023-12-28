Moscow is ready for any course of events: Sergey Lavrov

New Delhi, Dec 28 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday said that the Moscow is ready for any course of events as far as the Ukraine war is concerned, media reports said.

“Since the U.S. has labelled Russia as its enemy, Moscow is ready for any course of events,” the Russian media quoting the Foreign Minister as having said.

He said that as a result of hybrid war of the entire collective West against Russia, which was unleashed by the hands, bodies and all other components of Ukrainian society against us Russia has become significantly stronger this year.

He said that the West's plan to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia had failed miserably.

“The West is indeed changing tactics, probably even thinking about restructuring its strategy. Even if we claim that the strategic defeat of Russia was the strategy, forgive me for repeating, then the strategy has failed miserably,” the Russian Foreign Minister said.

Lavrov said that the world majority grew very tired of the US dollar as the main reserve currency, because it has turned into a tool of political pressure.

“These days, the advance of a fairer economic order cannot be stopped. The movement towards a fairer world order, economic world order is of course unstoppable,” the Russian Foreign Minister said.

