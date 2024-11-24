Moscow-Tehran strategic pact to cover defence, security spheres: Russian official

Tehran [Iran], November 24 : Russian minister Andrey Rudenko has said that an agreement on an all-encompassing partnership between Russia and Iran will cover defence and security spheres, local media reported citing Russian state media.

Rudenko, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation told TASS in an interview that the strategic document will include "challenges and requirements of our time and covers almost all promising areas of Russian-Iranian cooperation."

Earlier the Russian state media cited the country's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov announcing at the plenary session of the second International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk last month that both Russia and Iran would in the near future finalise a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.

Also on October 23, during the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, that the agreement would be concluded soon. Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali previously indicated that the document would be signed during a separate visit by the Iranian president to Russia.

Meanwhile yesterday, the Russian minister Rudenko told TASS, "I cannot provide information about the content and details of the strategic document, but I can say that it will include challenges and requirements of our time and covers almost all promising areas of Russian-Iranian cooperation."

Rudenko recalled that the relevant provisions were contained in a more concise form in a similar document from 2001. "Over the past two decades, the nature of interaction in a number of areas has noticeably changed and has acquired a completely different dynamics and quality," he said in an interview with TASS.

Rudenko continued by saying that the regional situation has also become more difficult and Russians closely coordinate approaches with Iranian friends and take the necessary joint measures to strengthen peace and security.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement will apply to all areas of bilateral cooperation, including energy, industry, transport and agriculture, the TASS news agency reported.

Ties between Tehran and Moscow has been strengthened since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict.

On September 10, this year, US alleged that Russia has received ballistic missiles provided by Iran for its war in Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US Treasury and State Department had imposed additional sanctions on "individuals and entities supporting such activities."

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani termed as "completely baseless" the allegations that Iran had transferred missiles to Russia and stated that Iran has never been a part of the military conflict in Ukraine.

