Moscow welcomes any deal leading to Gaza ceasefire: Kremlin

Moscow, Jan 17 Moscow supports any agreement that could lead to a ceasefire in Gaza, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Any settlement that leads to a ceasefire and an end to the suffering of the people in Gaza, that contributes to Israel's security, can only be welcomed," Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the deal at a daily briefing, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel and Hamas have agreed on a Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal after intensive mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, Qatar's prime minister announced on Wednesday.

The agreement includes an initial 42-day phase, during which more than 15 months of fighting in Gaza will halt.

The ceasefire agreement was brokered through weeks of negotiations in Doha by Qatar, Egypt, and the US.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani announced that 33 Israeli hostages would be released in the first 42-day phase, which could potentially evolve into a permanent ceasefire.

The initial release prioritises women, children, elderly individuals, and those who are ill or injured.

US President Joe Biden confirmed the crucial development on Wednesday at a briefing, saying "it is a very good afternoon now". He said: "Soon, the hostages will return home to their families."

Biden said that Israel would release Palestinian prisoners in return.

The US President said that during the first phase of the ceasefire deal, "Palestinians can return home to their neighbourhoods and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip will increase".

During the ceasefire, Israeli forces are expected to withdraw from densely populated areas of Gaza to facilitate prisoner exchanges, the return of displaced individuals, and the retrieval of remains.

The conflict, which began on October 7, 2023, has resulted in devastating casualties.

Hamas' attack on southern Israel killed about 1,200 people and led to the abduction of approximately 250 individuals. Israel's subsequent offensive in Gaza has caused over 46,000 Palestinian deaths, as reported by the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

