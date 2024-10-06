Mosquito-borne diseases rise in Pakistan amid unplanned urbanisation, poor sanitation

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 6 : Pakistan is currently experiencing a significant surge in Dengue fever cases, which is reportedly due to the prevailing climatic conditions following the retreat of the monsoon, along with poor urbanisation and sanitation, Geo News reported.

These conditions have also created a conducive environment for the spread of chikungunya, dengue, Zika virus, and malaria, resulting in an increasing number of mosquito-borne diseases, health experts and officials warned on Thursday.

Recently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) called for a unified global effort through its Global Strategic Preparedness, Readiness, and Response Plan (SPRP). Notably, this year, dengue cases in Pakistan have risen sharply, particularly in major cities such as Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has identified the current conditions as favorable for the growth of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary vector for dengue, chikungunya, and Zika, the Geo News report noted.

Health professionals warn that the actual number of cases is significantly underreported, as more than 150 dengue samples are sent for testing daily in Rawalpindi, yet the data from provincial authorities remains inconsistent with these alarming figures.

Additionally, the National Institute of Health (NIH) reports over 250 chikungunya cases each week; however, officials claim that the real numbers could be ten times higher due to the lack of PCR testing in Pakistan.

In Karachi, the Zika virus has further complicated the situation, particularly threatening pregnant women and posing risks for severe birth defects such as microcephaly, reported Geo News.

Factors such as unplanned urbanisation, poor sanitation, and climate change have accelerated the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

The reasons for this increase include stagnant water accumulation from monsoon rains, inadequate waste disposal, and ineffective public health infrastructure, making densely populated cities particularly vulnerable, the same news report added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor