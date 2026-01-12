Mossad terrorists stirring violence on Iranian soil: Iran's FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi

Tehran [Iran], January 12 : Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi talking about the violence that world has witnessed in the last 15 days, said, "There's evidence linking this deadly violence to Mossad terrorists," reported Press TV.

Iranians have been protesting since the 28th of December, 2025. Initially the masses were protesting worsening economic conditions but now the protests are directly targeting the Khamenei regime, whose been in power since 1979.

The foreign minister's comment comes right around the time the international audiences and leaders have started condemning the violence and the deaths of Iranian nationals.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also commented on the situation, saying Israel is closely observing developments in Iran. He voiced support for Iranian citizens protesting for freedom, praising their courage in the face of repression.

According to the latest data from Human Rights Activists News Agency, the deaths of 544 people during the protests have been confirmed, and dozens of additional cases remain under review. More than 10,681 individuals have also been transferred to prisons following arrest. Protests have taken place at 585 locations across the country, in 186 cities, spanning all 31 provinces.

Meanwhile the exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has emerged as a vocal supporter of the demonstrators, backing what he describes as a nationwide movement against the Islamic Republic.

In a video message on X he said, "I announce another stage of the national uprising to overthrow the Islamic Republic and reclaim our dear Iran. Inside Iran, in addition to seizing and holding the central streets of cities, all institutions and apparatuses responsible for the regime's false propaganda and cutting off communications are considered legitimate targets. Government employees, and the armed and security forces, have the opportunity to join the people and be helpers of the nation, or to choose complicity with the murderers of the nation and buy eternal shame and the curse of the nation for themselves."

Addressing Iranians abroad, he asserted that Iranian embassies and consulates belong to the people and should display Iran's national flag rather than that of the Islamic Republic.

"The regime is facing a serious shortage of repressive forces, and the increased shooting at the people is not out of strength, but due to a lack of mercenaries and fear of faster collapse and fall. We will not allow these criminals to shed more of our youth's blood on the ground. We will not give them that opportunity. We will not go back. The freedom of Iran is near. The blood spilled on the ground of Iran's immortal children guides us toward victory. We are not alone. Global assistance will arrive soon as well. Wait for my next messages. We will soon reclaim our dear Iran from the Islamic Republic and hold celebrations of freedom and victory everywhere in Iran," he said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the Islamic Republic appears to be crossing a "red line" set by his administration, following the reports of the killing, mostly of protestors, prompting Washington to consider what he described as "very strong options".

