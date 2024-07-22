Most accomplished, consequential, extraordinary, true patriot and great American: Democrats heap praise on Biden after he quits race

Washington, DC [US], July 22 : Democratic Party leaders have lavished President Joe Biden with praise, calling him the "most accomplished," "true patriot", and "consequential leader" in American history, following his announcement to end his re-election bid just months before the November election.

US Representative Nancy Pelosi, who reportedly was one of several lawmakers nudging Biden to withdraw, has called Biden a "patriotic American" who has always put the US first.

Taking to X, Pelosi stated, "President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment. God blessed America with Joe Biden's greatness and goodness."

Former US President Bill Clinton and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also praised Biden's service and endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.

"President Biden has capped his extraordinary career of service with a Presidency that has lifted America out of an unprecedented pandemic, created millions of new jobs, rebuilt a battered economy, strengthened our democracy, and restored our standing in the world. By any measure, he has advanced our founders' charge to build a more perfect union and his own stated goal of restoring the soul of our nation. We join millions of Americans in thanking President Biden for all he has accomplished, standing up for America time and again, with his North Star always being what's best for the country," Bill and Hillary said in a statement posted on X.

In the joint statement, Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, warned about the threat posed by former US President Donald Trump's second term and stressed that it is time to support Kamala Harris.

"We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her. We've lived through many ups and downs, but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term. He has promised to be a dictator on day one, and the recent ruling by his servile Supreme Court will only embolden him to further shred the Constitution. Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we've got to elect her. America's future depends on it," they said.

US House of Representatives Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has called Biden "one of the most accomplished and consequential leaders in American history." He also said that Biden rescued the US from the COVID-19 pandemic and brought the economy back from the brink of recession.

"President Joe Biden is one of the most accomplished and consequential leaders in American history. In less than one term, he rescued the nation from a once-in-a-century pandemic, brought the economy roaring back from the brink of recession, enacted consequential legislation for everyday Americans and saved our democracy by defeating the Insurrectionist-in-Chief. America is a better place today because President Joe Biden has led us with intellect, grace and dignity. We are forever grateful," Jeffries stated on X.

US Representative Ro Khanna said that Biden will be remembered as an "extraordinary President," who has put the country "ahead of self-interest" by announcing to stand out of the next presidential race.

"Biden will be remembered as an extraordinary President for starting to reverse 40+ years of economic policy that has devastated working class communities. He showed us what it means to put country first to save American democracy and now he is putting our country ahead of self interest," Ro Khanna posted on X.

US Senator Chuck Schumer praised Joe Biden, calling him a "great president, legislative leader and a truly amazing human being." He said that Biden's announcement shows that he is a "true patriot and great American."

"Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he's a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first. Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American," Schumer stated on X.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting is underway among the senior leaders of the Democratic National Committee in the wake of Biden's announcement, sources told ANI.

Biden announced his decision to not seek re-election in the "best interest" of the Democratic Party and the country. He said that he will speak to the nation later this week in more detail.

Biden's announcement to withdraw from the race to be the next president comes following mounting pressure from Democrats after his incoherent performance in the nationally televised 90-minute debate with Trump on June 27.

In a letter posted on X, Biden stated, "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term. I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision."

Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party and called on Democrats to "come together and beat" Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. He even encouraged Democrats to donate to Harris' campaign.

He said that the US has been a strong economy in the world and they have made historic investments in rebuilding the nation, lowering prescription drug costs for seniors and expanding affordable healthcare to a record number of Americans.

Highlighting the achievements of his government in the past, Biden said, "Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation. Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We've made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans."

"We've provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today," he added.

Stressing that it had been a "greatest honour" of his life to serve as US President. Biden said, "I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We've protected and preserved our Democracy. And we've revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world. It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President."

He expressed gratitude to US Vice President Kamala Harris for being an "extraordinary partner" for him. He even thanked people who worked for his re-election.

He said, "For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me. I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can't do - when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."

Notably, Biden has been isolating at his home in Delaware after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while he was campaigning in Las Vegas. Biden (81) is vaccinated and has also had COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, the most recent being in September 2023, according to the White House.

