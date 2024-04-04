"Most eligible recipient": Sri Lankan monk on presenting sacred Buddha relics to Dalai Lama

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 4 : Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has accomplished more for Buddhism than anyone in history and thus makes him the most eligible person to recieve Lord Buddha's sacred Kapilavastu relics according to Sri Lankan Buddhist monk Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Mahanayake Thero.

The Dalai Lama was on Thursday presented with the relics preserved and protected for generations at RajaGuru Sri Subuthi Waskaduwa Maha Viharaya, a Buddhist temple in Sri Lanka.

The Lankan Buddhist monk had earlier said that the rare relic presented to the 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet was discovered during the British reign in India in the Piprahwa excavations and holds immense significance for Buddhists worldwide.

"For several years, we have held a strong intention to offer a precious Buddha relic to His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet, who is a symbol of peace, kindness and compassion in this world. His Holiness the Dalai Lama has accomplished more for Buddhism than anyone in history," he said in a statement.

"Recognising His Holiness the Dalai Lama's revered status as a living Bodhisattva and a cherished spiritual leader in the global Buddhist community, it is with great honour and reverence that these unique and rare authentic relics, discovered during the British reign in India in the Piprahwa excavations, are being offered to him. His Holiness the Dalai Lama explicitly exhibits the core Buddhist teachings such as compassion, wisdom, and peace, making him the most eligible recipient of this sacred offering," he added.

Expressing his deep admiration for Dalai Lama, Mahanayake Thero shared that the idea to present a Kapilavastu relic to the leader was initiated by Damenda Porage, Founder President of the Sri Lanka-Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood, in 2017. After six years of meticulous planning and preparation, the long-cherished wish has finally come to fruition.

"His Holiness embodies the teachings of the Buddha through his actions, teachings and way of life. We have always felt the strong need to reciprocate His Holiness the Dalai Lama's boundless kindness. Hence, we have fervently wished and prayed to present this precious relic as a token of my immeasurable gratitude and admiration," the Lankan spiritual leader said.

"I gift this valuable relic to His Holiness on behalf the entire Sangha community in Sri Lanka. Dr. Damenda Porage, Founder President of the Sri Lanka-Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood in Sri Lanka, approached me back in 2017 with the idea of presenting a Kapilavastu relic to His Holiness the Dalai Lama. After six years of planning and preparation, we have finally been able to fulfill this request," he added.

The leader highlighted that the relics, originally gifted to the erudite Sri Lankan monk, Most Venerable Waskaduwe Sri Subhuthi Mahanayake Thero, in 1898.

"These sacred relics, discovered during the British reign in India in the Piprahwa excavations, hold profound significance for millions of Buddhists worldwide. British official William Peppe gifted the authentic and sacred relics to the erudite Sri Lankan monk, Most Venerable Waskaduwe Sri Subhuthi Mahanayake Thero in 1898. These relics of the Buddha had been enshrined in Piprahwa by Shakyan relatives of the Buddha in Kapilavastu," the statement read.

"It is with the utmost joy and a deep sense of fulfilment that I announce this long-awaited and cherished occasion today. After many years of unwavering effort and a profound desire, our wish to offer this precious relic of Lord Shakyamuni Buddha to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama is finally fulfilled," it added.

The sacred relics are located at RajaGuru Sri Subuthi Waskaduwa Maha Viharaya, a Buddhist temple in Sri Lanka.

Notably, the Kapilavastu relics hold immense historical and spiritual significance, connecting the devotees to the profound legacy of Lord Buddha.

The Sri Subhuthi Maha Viharaya in Waskaduwa houses 21 relics of the Lord Buddha.

In February, Dalai Lama, on the occasion of Chotrul Duechen, gave a short general teaching from the Jataka Tales at the Main Tibetan Temple, Tsuglagkhang, in the Himachal Pradesh hill town of Dharamshala, which was attended by over 3000 Tibetan followers, including Buddhist monks, nuns and foreigners from different parts of the world.

Chotrul Duechen is the day of offerings and is celebrated on the 15th day of the 1st Tibetan month. The day, which means Great Day of Miraculous Manifestations," is one of the four Buddhist festivals commemorating four events in the life of the Buddha.

Earlier in March, the relics of Lord Buddha and those of his two main disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Maha Moggallana, were sent on a 25-day exposition across four cities in Thailand.

The exposition drew a phenomenal response, during which over 4 million devotees from Thailand and other countries in the Mekong region paid homage to the relics.

The revered relics' exposition, organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), travelled to Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani and Krabi provinces, starting from New Delhi on February 22.

